Marianna Police: Autopsy reveals body found was victim of homicide

MARIANNA, Fla. (WTXL) — The Marianna Police reported the 14th District Medical Examiner’s Office released their findings after conducting an autopsy on the female body found on Monday, March 15, 2021.

The autopsy revealed that the deceased was a victim of a homicide.

At this time, investigators are working diligently to identify the victim.

On the morning of Monday, March 15, 2021, officers with the Marianna Police Department responded to a residence on Hawk Street in reference to the discovery of a dead body near a wooded area.

Marianna Police Chief Hayes Baggett confirmed to ABC 27 that a body was found by a resident. MPD notified the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Crime Lab and the 14th District Medical Examiner’s Office. FDLE provided crime scene assistance.

According to MPD, the deceased is a white female, wearing pink-colored pants and a grey hooded sweatshirt.

If you have any information in reference to this homicide case, you are urged to contact the Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Chipola Crimestoppers at 850-526-5000, where you may be eligible for a cash reward for information related to this case.