Marianna Police: Body found in wooded area near Hawk Street

MARIANNA, Fla. (WTXL) — The Marianna Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a wooded area near Hawk Street in Marianna.

On Monday morning, officers with the Marianna Police Department responded to a residence on Hawk Street in reference to the discovery of a dead body near a wooded area.

Marianna Police Chief Hayes Baggett confirmed to ABC 27 that a body was found by a resident. MPD notified the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Crime Lab and the 14th District Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to MPD, the deceased is a white female, wearing pink-colored pants and a grey hooded sweatshirt.

At this time, the deceased has not been identified.

This death investigation is ongoing and no further information is available for release.

If you have any information in reference to this case, you are urged to contact the Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125 or to remain anonymous, contact Chipola Crimestoppers at 850-526-5000.

