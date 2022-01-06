Man injured in shooting in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — On Thursday at approximately 12:30 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) received a report of shots fired in the area of Silver Lake.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that a neighbor had shot the complainant’s husband.

The victims were able to secure the gun from the suspect.

The suspect, later identified as Ernest Martin, would not let the victims leave the residence or communicate with dispatch.

The wounded victim was eventually able to communicate with Dispatch until a deputy arrived.

A short time later, Martin was taken into custody without incident and charges are pending.