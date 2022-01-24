Man found guilty of attempted first-degree murder, gun charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A man was found guilty, Thursday, Jan. 20 of several charges from an October 2019 incident.

A jury during a two-day trial found Ruben C. Goodson guilty of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to a trial completion notification document provided by the state attorney’s office, Goodson faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 20 years in state prison with a maximum of life in prison.

Goodson was also found to have violated terms of probation stemming from a 2017 incident.

The reports says Goodson and two victims were socializing at Goodson’s residence on Oct. 22, 2019.

The document notes Goodson made sexual advances towards one of the victims, who is a female.

When Goodson was rebuffed, he went into his bedroom and returned with a firearm.

The female told the other victim, who is also female, they should leave Goodson’s apartment.

Goodson followed them out of the apartment and into a parking lot to their car.

At that point, Goodson shot one victim at close range and pistol-whipped the other victim.

The report notes the woman who was shot was able to seek assistance from law enforcement.

Both victims fully recovered from their injuries.

Sentencing for Goodson is scheduled for March.