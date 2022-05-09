Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man formally charged in death of elderly woman

Suspect indicted Friday
murder
COURTESY: MGN Online
murder
murder
Posted at 5:09 PM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 17:16:24-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A man was formally charged in the death of an elderly woman.

According to Leon County Clerk of Court and Comptroller Office records, Martin “Eric” Barrett was indicted or formally charged Friday for first degree murder of Cecilia Lopez-Quessada.

On or around April 3, Barrett, age 59, is accused of killing Lopez-Quessada by strangulation and blunt force head trauma, which caused her death.

The court document adds Barrett’s actions were premeditated.

The Tallahassee Police Department announced Lopez-Quessada, age 74, was missing on April 5.

On April 8, her body was found in a wooded area.

Indictment by WTXL ABC27 on Scribd

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming