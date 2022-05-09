Man formally charged in death of elderly woman

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A man was formally charged in the death of an elderly woman.

According to Leon County Clerk of Court and Comptroller Office records, Martin “Eric” Barrett was indicted or formally charged Friday for first degree murder of Cecilia Lopez-Quessada.

On or around April 3, Barrett, age 59, is accused of killing Lopez-Quessada by strangulation and blunt force head trauma, which caused her death.

The court document adds Barrett’s actions were premeditated.

The Tallahassee Police Department announced Lopez-Quessada, age 74, was missing on April 5.

On April 8, her body was found in a wooded area.

