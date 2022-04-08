Tallahassee Police arrest man after body of missing woman found in wooded area

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department arrested a man Thursday after the body of a missing woman was found in a wooded area.

Cecilia Lopez-Quessada, 74, was first reported missing on April 5 and after an investigation, police found probable cause to arrest 59-year-old Martin Barrett for killing the woman and moving her body to a wooded area off Tower Road.

TPD said that the victim and Barrett were known to each other. Barrett has been charged with second-degree murder.

This remains an open and active investigation, according to police.