Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tallahassee Police arrest man after body of missing woman found in wooded area

Tallahassee Police arrest man after body of missing woman found
Tallahassee Police Department
Tallahassee Police arrest man after body of missing woman found
Posted at 8:35 AM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 08:38:14-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department arrested a man Thursday after the body of a missing woman was found in a wooded area.

Cecilia Lopez-Quessada, 74, was first reported missing on April 5 and after an investigation, police found probable cause to arrest 59-year-old Martin Barrett for killing the woman and moving her body to a wooded area off Tower Road.

TPD said that the victim and Barrett were known to each other. Barrett has been charged with second-degree murder.

This remains an open and active investigation, according to police.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming