Man charged in the death of 2-year-old boy in 2015 found guilty, sentenced to life

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The man charged with the murder of a 2-year-old boy in 2015 has been found guilty.

The State Attorney's Office says a jury found Antonyo Woods guilty of 1st Degree Murder, and two counts of Aggravated Child Abuse by Great Bodily Harm.

Woods' trial was this week, February 10th-12th.

The report states, that in May of 2015, Woods would watch his girlfriend's son while she was at work. While watching him, Woods beat the child over the course of some days or weeks including hitting the child with a belt, breaking bones, and inflicting bruises and other wounds.

Woods inflicted blunt force trauma to the child’s head which resulted in his death, according to the report.

In 2015, 22-year-old Woods told Tallahassee PD the child started vomiting after drinking some juice. Woods added that he patted the child on the back to help, and later performed CPR on the victim when the young child began gagging again.

In 2015, a preliminary autopsy showed the toddler's body "showed multiple fully identifiable markings of a belt which were embedded into the victim's skin."

Woods has been sentenced to life in the Department of Corrections.

