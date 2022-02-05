Man arrested at Chiles High for shooting water splatter gun at students, cars

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A man was arrested Friday after deputies say he was shooting a water splatter gun at cars and students at Chiles High School.

Around noon, a school resource officer at CHS received reports of someone in an SUV shooting a splatter gun at cars and students.

The driver was seen both on and off campus, shooting water bead projectiles at students who were walking and at students who were sitting in their vehicles, according to the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

One student was hit in the arm and another student's face was grazed, LCSO added.

Harper Colton, 18, was arrested for trespassing on school grounds, three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated battery and violation of probation. He is currently being held at the Leon County Detention Facility.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, LCSO said. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have witnessed or have video of the incident to contact the LCSO Violent Crimes Unit at (850) 606- 3300 or to remain anonymous contact Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS (8477).