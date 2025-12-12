Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man arrested after deadly shooting at Tallahassee apartment complex in July

TPD arrested and charged 26-year-old Derrick McMillian after officers say they saw him fire a gun.
Photo: WTXL
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Police arrested a 26-year-old they say shot and killed a man in Tallahassee back in July.

TPD says officers were trying to disperse a crowd in the morning hours of July 6 before the shooting near the University Courtyard Apartments on South Adams Street. They later found a man's body which had a gunshot wound.

Police say they saw 26-year-old Derrick McMillian fire a gun that night and took him into custody. But TPD says they later released him due to a lack of evidence.

After an investigation, police and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement found McMillian gave inaccurate information to officers that night, and they say the suspect's weapon matched the shots fired.

McMillian was later arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder.

