Madison Social to offer discounts for students who get vaccinated

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Madison Social wants to pitch in to encourage more FSU and FAMU students to get vaccinated. The restaurant will be giving a discount next week for people who get their shots.

On April 14, people have the chance to get either $5 Fat Fingers or BLT Dip. All you have to do is bring in your COVID vaccine card with at least one round completed. One student told ABC 27, she appreciates businesses wanting to help motivate people.

"It's just another reason to go get vaccinated as if there wasn't enough that you should go get vaccinated," said FSU student Emily McCarthy. "To be healthy, not get COVID and protect everyone around you."

ABC-27 also reached out to the university about the promotion. FSU said it's encouraging all students and faculty to get the vaccine as soon as possible and they appreciate any local business trying to encourage people to get it done.