Madison neighbors voice what they want from FL House District 9 elect

The race for Florida’s District 9 seat will elect a representative

Spencer Brass, Republican is running against incumbent Allison Tant, Democrat.

District 9 covers portions of Leon County, all of Madison County and parts of Jefferson County.

Watch the video to see what voters in Madison County want to see from their elected officials



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“One of the biggest needs is economic and I’m sure that’s true for all small towns, but we do need sort of a shot in the arm in terms of jobs in and that sort of thing.”

Gerry Bucher has lived in Madison for over 70 years and says she wants to see more jobs and businesses come here.

“We need industry we need jobs and we need a little more help with our education system in terms of funding we really need that.”

Like education and economics, the Florida House District 9 focused on topics important to their district.

District 9 covers portions of Leon County, all of Madison County and parts of Jefferson County.

Voters will decide who will take the seat.

Spencer Brass, Republican is running against incumbent Allison Tant, Democrat.

Spencer Brass’s topics include increasing funding for classrooms and vocational or trade schools, enhancing infrastructure, and improving internet access.

He also wants to improve support for mental health and affordable housing.

Some of Allison Tant’s priorities are resources for infrastructure, education especially for students with disabilities, and advocating for more mental health services.

She emphasizes collaboration across political parties to pass legislation benefiting the district.

The role of Florida House District 9 Representative includes advocating for their district and voting on state laws, which will impact those who live in Madison.

Sarah Jackson is one of those people who hopes their representative will keep their promises after the election.

“I hope they keep their word, men of honor, or women of honor who will get into the seat. I hope they do what they say they’re going to do.”

Bucher says regardless of who is elected, she hopes that they’ll advocate for rural communities like Madison County.

“I worked as a lobbyist when I was at the community college system, and that was the hardest thing to get representatives and senators to understand is yes we’re small, but we still have the same needs as every other county.”

The candidate elected for Florida House District 9 will take office on November 19th.