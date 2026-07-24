Madison County Sheriff's Office: 16-year-old killed, suspect in custody

MADISON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — A 16-year-old was shot in the head and killed early Friday morning in Madison.

E Tyrone Edwards, the Chief of Police for the Madison County Police Department, says the call came in just before 3:00 a.m. Edwards says this happened at the Hilltop Apartment Complex in Madison. Right now, we know an arrest was made. Family members say the victim just turned 16 and has a child.

The Chief declined to comment on further details as law enforcement continues its investigation into the incident.

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