Madison community honors the memory of unsolved murder victims with a call for justice

A community memorial honored Tortarian Alexander and Jeremy Harris, victims of unsolved murders.

Madison Police urge the public to provide any information that could help solve these cases.

Watch the video to hear more details about the ceremony.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Madison, neighbors gathering on Saturday in reflection and unity to honor the lives of Tortarian Alexander and Jeremy Harris—two young men lost to unsolved violence.

“It’s hard to lose a child. I’m not supposed to be burying him. He’s supposed to be burying me,” said Joe Alexander, father of Tortarian Alexander.

I’m Lentheus Chaney, your neighborhood reporter in Madison County, speaking with a grieving family member and community leader about how this remembrance will renew resolve for justice.

Saturday's memorial ceremony at Four Freedoms Park honors Tortarian Alexander and Jeremy Harris—two young lives cut short in unsolved homicides that still linger heavy on the hearts of many.

On May 2, 2015, Alexander was fatally shot, and despite many people being present at the time, no one came forward with actionable information.

Just a year later, Jeremy Harris was shot near E.R. Scott Street. Once again, canvassing turned up no viable leads, and no arrest was ever made.

Two years ago, Suwannee Valley Unsolved, Inc. began collaborating with the Madison Police Department to help bring awareness—and hopefully closure—to these cases.

Suwannee Valley Unsolved Executive Director and Founder Jason Futch says Saturday’s memorial ceremony is an important piece in assisting law enforcement with solving these cases and getting the community involved.

"I want them to remember Tortarian and Jeremy for the lives that they lived. I don’t want them to think of them as another homicide victim or another notch on the unsolved homicide list, but also it’s a call for help. It’s a call to action to be able to say that it’s time for these cases to be solved,” Futch said.

Following the memorial ceremony, neighbors will gather at the Madison Manor House—a space for connection, comfort, and continued calls for accountability.

Tortarian Alexander’s father, Joe Edward Alexander Jr., says that if it were someone else’s child, he would speak up—and he hopes someone in the community will do the same.

“If it happened to them, they would want to tell the truth too and tell the right thing about the situation. So, I just want them to walk away with righteous mind and a way to just help each other out in the community,” Joe Alexander said.

Saturday’s ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m. at Four Freedoms Park and is hosted by Suwannee Valley Unsolved, Inc. and the Madison Police Department. In Madison, I’m Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

