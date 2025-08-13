Madison city leaders narrow search for new city manager amid leadership changes

MADISON, Fla. (WTXL) — The race to find Madison’s next city manager is heating up—with final interviews just weeks away.



Madison city leaders are in the final stages of selecting a new city manager.

Community members express hope for stability and progress with a permanent city manager.

Madison city leaders narrow search for new city manager amidst leadership changes

At Madison City Hall, the search for a permanent city manager is entering the final stretch.

“We gotta make sure it’s not that they are just coming for the money, they are coming to make this community better,” neighbor Donnell Davis said.

I'm Lentheus Chaney, your neighborhood reporter in Madison—speaking to city officials and a neighbor about what this decision means for Madison's future.

Tuesday, the Madison City Commission narrowed its search to six finalists for the city's top administrative role.

The process started in January when former City Manager Jerome Wyche retired—and interim City Manager Doug Brown stepped in the following month.

In July, former Mayor Byron Poore resigned—citing a potential conflict of interest.

Within the 10-day window to avoid a state appointment, the commission named District 4 Commissioner James Stanley as mayor.

Now, the city manager position remains open—and interim City Manager Doug Brown says finding the right person is crucial.

“Each commissioner was allowed to complete a survey and a questionnaire regarding the qualifications that they thought were really important. The city manager position requires somebody being able to interact with the public in meaningful ways,” Brown said.

Neighbor Donnell Davis lives and operates a small business in Madison. He says it's his hope that having a permanent city manager will bring consistency and stabilization to the city.

“As a business in the city of Madison we are in limbo because we can’t never get anything done or what we gonna bring here to make it better for us as a business owner and as a community,” Davis said.

The position pays between $85,000 and $115,000 a year.

The six finalists are: William Whitson, Rob Williamson, Charlie Anderson, David Schoeff, Stanford Amos, and Timothy Day.

Brown says the six finalists were selected from 31 applicants with the help of an employment advisor. Final interviews are set for Aug. 25—and city leaders could announce their pick before the end of September.

In Madison, I'm Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

