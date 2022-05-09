Lowndes County Schools to select Haralson as superintendent

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Lowndes County Schools District is set to select its next superintendent.

According to a news release from the Lowndes County Schools District, Dr. J. Shawn Haralson was named as the school board’s only candidate for the open superintendent position during a meeting Monday night.

The news release notes that Georgia law requires school boards to release names of finalists at least 14 days before a school board votes on a hire.

Haralson will be confirmed by school board vote as the superintendent during a May 24 meeting inside the performance arts center on the campus of Lowndes High School.

Haralson will replace Wes Taylor, who is set to retire on July 1.

According to the news release provided by the Lowndes County Schools District, Haralson is an educator of 24 years and has served as Ben Hill County School’s Superintendent for the past six years.

During his time in Ben Hill County, he led the system to earn the title of 2021 Georgia Charter System of the Year and implemented a number of successful programs including college and career work-ready graduation and senior capstones.

Previously, Haralson held a variety of leadership positions in Bulloch and Screven counties, including serving as principal of five different schools.

He also has a background in post-secondary education as an adjunct professor for Georgia Southern University and Valdosta State University.