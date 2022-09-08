Lowndes County Schools and Sheriff's Department respond to school threat

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Lowndes County School Administrators and the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office are currently on site at Pine Grove Middle School in reference to a reported threat.

According to Lowndes County School officials, a threat was found written on a bathroom wall Thursday morning at the school. The administration consulted with the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office on the matter.

The building was evacuated and searched out of abundance of caution, officials state. Pine Grove Elementary was also placed on lockdown.

Classes will resume once the building as been cleared by LCSO.

"We are thankful we can always count on the expeditious response of the LCSO and appreciate their support. We hold anyone who makes a threat to any of our schools accountable at the highest level. Student and staff safety will always be our top priority. Thank you for entrusting your student in our care," says Sandra Wilcher, Assistant Superintendent of Student Services.