Lowndes County I-75 lane closures for Exit 2 bridge construction

LAKE PARK, Ga. — Upcoming overnight lane closures will be coming to Interstate 75 to complete beam installation for the new Exit 2/Lake Park/Bellville Road overpass in Lowndes County.

Lanes will close at 10 p.m., traffic permitting, and will open by 6 a.m. the following day. Beams will be set over the northbound lanes the night of Feb. 28 and over the southbound lanes the night of March 2. Traffic will be directed off the interstate each night and onto the Exit 2 off and on ramps. Updates will be posted to Georgia DOT Southwest social media if the schedule changes. Traffic is diverted for the safety of motorists. Cranes will lift each beam off a truck and swing it into place.

The $28 million Georgia Department of Transportation interchange reconstruction project is about 75% complete and is scheduled to be finished this fall. It is expected to improve operation and accommodate possible future widening of I-75. The ramps will end in roundabouts, a first for Southwest Georgia. The old overpass was built in 1961.

