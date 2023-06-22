Lowndes County Board of Education accepts resignation of LCS superintendent amid fuel depot investigation

Lowndes County Board of Education accepted the resignation of Lowndes County Schools' superintendent Dr.Shawn Haralson from his position.

It was announced Wednesday evening.

Haralson's last day in the central office is Friday, June 23.

The Board has approved Sandra Wilcher to act as Interim Superintendent.

According to Lowndes County Schools, it is a personal matter and upon advice from legal counsel, no further statement will be made regarding the matter.

Back in March, the Lowndes County Schools District's board announced that an investigation was conducted in the use of district fuel depots by the school district's superintendent Shawn Haralson.

A memorandum of understanding was agreed upon, which allows the superintendent to reimburse the school system $2,800 for undocumented fuel use.

