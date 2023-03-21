Lowndes County Schools District board addresses superintendent use of district's fuel depots

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Lowndes County Schools District's board announced Tuesday that an investigation was conducted in the use of district fuel depots by Lowndes County Schools District superintendent Shawn Haralson.

The district said in a statement Tuesday that it secured outside counsel to independently investigate the process.

The outside counsel determined that there was no credible evidence supporting the intentional misuse of school system fuel for personal use.

A memorandum of understanding was agreed upon to allow the superintendent to reimburse the school system $2,800 for undocumented fuel use.

The school board noted that Haralson approved installation of a camera at the fuel depot.

The school district notes that fuel has always been a reimbursable expense to school employees when conducting school business in their personal vehicles.

The school board reaffirmed its support for Haralson.