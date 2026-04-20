Longtime Leon County Clerk of Courts Dave Lang dies after cancer battle

LEON COUNTY, FL — Dave Lang, the longtime Clerk of the Circuit and County Courts for Leon County, died Sunday following a long battle with cancer.

In a release from the county, it states Lang dedicated more than 42 years to public service in Leon County. He began his career as Chief Deputy Clerk in 1959 and was elected Clerk of the Circuit and County Courts in 1992.

Last month, the City of Tallahassee honored Lang with a street renaming.

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City of Tallahassee Honors Former Clerk of Court Dave Lang with Street Renaming After 42 Years of Service

During his tenure, Lang guided the office through the historic 2000 Presidential Election. He also led the office to become the first in the nation to place court records online.

"Though I did not have the privilege of serving alongside Dave, his legacy lives throughout this community. It is present in the courthouse, in the civic organizations he helped lead, and in the local history he preserved for future generations. On behalf of the Board of County Commissioners, our hearts are with the Lang family," Commission Chairman Christian Caban said.

Outside of his work at the clerk's office, Lang served as a U.S. Army veteran and retired as a lieutenant colonel. He received the Army Humanitarian Service Medal for his participation in the 1980 Cuban Boat Lift Operation.

A sixth-generation Floridian, Lang spent much of his retirement researching and preserving the history of Tallahassee and Leon County. He worked with several civic organizations, including the Tallahassee Historical Society, the John G. Riley Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, the Tallahassee Lions Club, and Springtime Tallahassee.

Officials will lower the county flag to half-mast for five days, or through the day of interment, to honor Lang's service.

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