Location announced for new Fazoli's returning to Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — A location was announced Thursday for the popular Italian fast-food chain that is set to make a return to Tallahassee.

According to a Facebook post made by Steve Wilkens, who owns the new franchise, the new Fazolis will be located in the Academy Sports & Outdoor shopping center.

Wilkens' statement on Facebook read:

We are excited to officially announce the new Fazolis will be in the Academy Sports & Outdoor shopping center. Early on we had a few options, but nothing came close to this spot. Definitely one of the best available locations with plenty of parking, accessibility, and visibility. It is Publix owned so it took a while to finish the lease along with having to work with other tenants on waivers/agreements, but we believe it will be worth it. We have already taken several steps towards expediting the building process. Thankfully this spot is already cleared, most of the parking is in place, and a lot of the additional necessities are already run to this parcel. Ready to take the next step towards those delicious breadsticks!



The chain left Tallahassee around 2006, Wilkens says.

