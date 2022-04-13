Fazoli's returning to Big Bend after more than 15-year hiatus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A popular Italian fast-food chain is making a comeback in Tallahassee. Wednesday afternoon, ABC 27 confirmed Fazoli's will be opening again soon.

Right now, the closest location to Tallahassee is in Valdosta, Ga.

Steven Wilkens owns the new franchise in Tallahassee. He posted about the project on Facebook Tuesday. The post went viral. He says the chain left Tallahassee around 2006.

Now, he's working to figure out where the new location will open and bring up to 35 jobs with it.

"I've just always loved Italian food," Wilkens said. "When Fazoli's was here before, it was very popular. I just saw a big need for it. They had a good offer to bring it back to town. They're really expanding."

Right now, he says they're looking at a few locations on the northeast end of town along Mahan Drive or Apalachee Parkway.

He says he hopes to be open in three to six months.