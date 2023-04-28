Local rural counties attend Rural Counties Day at Florida capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It was Rural Counties Day at the Capitol Wednesday and representatives of rural counties across the state traveled to Tallahassee to showcase the best parts of Florida's rural areas.

The day began six years ago with just five counties attending it and since has grown to 27 counties this year.

Dawn Perez with Taylor County says the event allowed for some legislators to learn about some of the counties that make up Florida.

"We've kind of had an opportunity to meet a whole lot of legislatures and a lot of them didn't know a lot about Taylor County and now they do," Perez said.

The organizers hope all 32 of Florida's rural counties will participate next year.