Local parking lot party ended with shots fired hitting a parent's car

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A parent was picking up their teenage daughter from a parking lot party at about 2 a.m. Friday morning when the back of their car was hit by bullets.

It happened in a parking lot near cascades park in the area of South Gadsden Street and East Van Buren Street.

The Tallahassee Police Department says an unknown suspect fired multiple shots in the air.

No one was hurt.

According to Leon County tax records, the city of Tallahassee owns that parking lot.

Because of complaints about loud parking lot parties throughout the city.

A new noise ordinance giving the police department a better chance of finding parking lot parties was recently passed.

But Commissioner Curtis Richardson said these parties can't be completely stopped.

"Because the one thing we don't know is whose planning them, when there going to occur, they just kind of occur out of nowhere" said City Commissioner Curtis Richardson.

But he said the new noise ordinance will help TPD crack down on the parties.

"They could approach the person who was producing that sound and be proactive in addressing the issue. Either by a verbal warning for them to comply with reducing the sound or eliminating it or it escalating to the point where monetary fines could be presented" said Richardson.

People we spoke to in the area say they didn't hear any gun shots Friday morning.

The Tallahassee Police Department said Shell cases were also collected for evidence and they are continuing their investigation.

The City of Tallahassee approved a new-noise ordinance last month.

Under the new recommendation police now have more authority to