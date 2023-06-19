Local organizations participating in statewide votercade rally

As a way to commemorate Juneteenth, the Stay Woke Rolling Protest kicked off its statewide rally.

People registered to vote and spoke about legislation recently passed in Florida. Organizations and people in the Capitol City believe this is the first step to making change happen in their own communities.

"It's necessary that we come out like this, as much as we can although it's raining. The purpose is much greater," said Mahdee Qawwee.

Dozens of people like Mahdee Qawwee are joining the statewide votercade rally in an effort to restore democracy; something they believe was taken away after this past legislative session.

Organizations like the Tallahassee NAACP, the Tallahassee League of Women Voters and Power Up People are educating people in the community, registering people to vote and facilitating an abortion protection petition.

"It's about civic education and that means going to the communities, starting the fight in the community, starting the marches in the community, starting the rallies in the community," said Trish Brown, executive director of Power Up People.

Brown hopes this will unify the community to make change, which she believes starts at the polls.

"We all need to come together and we got to get registered to vote and we all have to vote," said Brown. "Our students got to vote. Our elders got to vote. Our middle aged people have to vote. Everyone has to come together on this. All hands on deck."

Kathy Winn is the chair of the statewide League of Women Voters healthcare action team. She's reminding people that voting in local elections is more significant in their communities than a presidential one.

"People that you vote for for your city commission, your county commission, they're the people that make decisions that really strongly influence your life," said Winn.

Winn believes people have the right to have their voices heard regardless of their beliefs.

"That is the most important responsibility that you have as a citizen is speaking out to your representatives so that they know where you stand on issues," said Winn.

Qawwee believes this is the first step to seeing real change in the future

"We've been walking away from it too long. The only way that it's going to blossom and be progressive is we're going to have to come out and start the fire," said Qawwee.

The Tallahassee League of Women Voters and Power Up People said they plan on hosting more voter registration drives and community outreach events in the near future.