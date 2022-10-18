Local organization stocking up 18-wheeler full of donations for Hurricane Ian victims

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "Just knowing the situation of the devastation and what the place looked like from watching the news but once I saw it with my own eyes it transpired me to want to help and do our part," said Tim Mosley, founder of The Less Fortunate Still Matters Foundation.

The Less Fortunate Still Matters Foundation is packing up an 18-wheeler full of donations and headed back to South Florida for the second time. On October 6, the organization brought over 20,000 bottles of water plus other supplies helping over 3,000 hurricane victims. Though, Mosley felt there was still more that can be done.

"This is our second hurricane relief effort going to South Florida," said Mosley.

With the help of local businesses, Mosley is hoping he can make a bigger impact.

Scott Flowers, the owner of Scrub Biz and a sponsor for Mosley's Foundation, amongst other members of the community give money and supplies to help give people what they need during hard times.

"When he's got a project, I'm always willing to support and do whatever he needs because I know it goes directly where it's needed," said Flowers.

Flowers is one of several business owners who are rallying resources together to get Ian victims the items they need to recover.

