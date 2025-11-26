Local nonprofit makes sure families don’t go hungry this Thanksgiving in Gadsden County

CHATTAHOOCHEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A nonprofit spent the day before Thanksgiving delivering hot meals, groceries, and 100 donated turkeys to families who needed extra support this holiday season.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A nonprofit is stepping in to make sure local families don’t go into the holiday hungry. I’m Tatyana Purifoy in the Chattahoochee neighborhood, where volunteers are preparing hot meals and giving away turkeys to families who need the extra support this Thanksgiving.

A day before Thanksgiving, the Less Fortunate Still Matter Foundation hit the roads of Gadsden County — making sure no family felt forgotten this holiday season. From hot meals to full grocery bags and even turkeys, the focus was simple: feed the community and lift a little weight off people’s shoulders.

Timothy Mosley, the Founder of the Less Fortunate Still Matter Foundation, said, “If more people would go out into these communities and see what’s going on, I think we will have a more better reaction to people giving and wanting to help, and so it’s just about understanding the community.”

This year, the foundation distributed 100 turkeys. Fifty were handed out in Quincy… the other fifty in Chattahoochee. And along with turkeys came full plates of food and groceries for anyone who needed them.

Makeda Porter, the Property Manager of Flint Garden Apartments, said, “A lot of people have unplanned meals or some people are still planning their meals, buying their meals, so to receive the turkeys and the drinks everything that they provide was just awesome and yea this is his second time here the first time he came out and he gave out food and everybody just loved it.”

Organizers say the goal goes far beyond today’s giveaway. They want to build trust, show consistent support, and let neighbors know there are people in their corner — not just during the holidays, but all year long.

Melverton Walters, the Founder of Loose Change Foundation, said, “This is not just a one-person thing, this takes a community, and that’s what I want them to understand… anything y’all want to do and that y’all can do it’s all accepted, even if it’s just time.”

Timothy tells me he hopes these efforts remind people that community support doesn’t have to end after Thanksgiving — and they’re already planning more outreach, including a Christmas event, to keep making the community stronger and more connected.

And as families head into the holiday, volunteers hope their effort brings comfort to the neighborhoods that need it most. In Chattahoochee, Tatyana Purifoy, ABC 27.

