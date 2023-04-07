Local man gets five life sentences for stabbings

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Three years after police say a man stabbed 5 people inside Dyke Industries, the suspect received his sentence.

Antwonn Brown was charged with 5 counts of attempted first degree murder, which carried a life sentence along with an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon sentence which carried a maximum of 5 years.

Brown has 30 days to decide if he will appeal today's sentencing.

When that sentence was read, victims and their families were inside the courtroom and you could hear audible sighs of relief.

Prosecutor Adrian Mood said those five people are still dealing with the emotional and physical wounds of that stabbing.

He said he believes justice was served with those life sentences.

"It's a heavy thing to be asked that should be rarely asked for. But obviously, the crimes justified it," Mood said. "I believe and obviously the judge believed this was appropriate here given the fact that this was premeditated, that it was done in a fit of anger."

So far Brown has already spent more than 1 thousand days in jail.

The judge over this case noted that this was not an easy decision from him to make.