Local fishing communities supporting fishermen impacted by hurricanes

Local fishing communities are supporting fishermen impacted by recent hurricanes

The Captain's Collective Podcast started a page directly helping fishermen who lost everything

Watch the video to see how they re getting the help to stay in business

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"We pretty much lost everything"

Evan Snow is a Charter Captain. He evacuated during Hurricane Helene and came back to his home on the water destroyed.

"Here in the community, nobody was untouched a lot of these houses are standing, but they're unlivable and my neighbors here are all dealing with the same thing but people from the outside, strangers I don't even know have reached out to help."

After seeing what Snow and others were dealing with, Hunter Levine wanted to help them.

He’s based in Wakulla County and owns Captain's Collective a podcast about fishing and the outdoors.

"After reaching out and talking to him, I was able to go down and see the destruction for myself and try to help him begin to pull out things that he could salvage and begin to take the next steps for building his life back."

It’s a tight-knit community among local fishermen. That closeness led Levine to want to help in any way he could.

He shared their stories with others through a page where funds and donations go straight to fishermen impacted by the recent hurricanes.

"My desire was to be able to help some of my friends along that impacted area to be able to get some funds and get support to rebuild their lives because it's an area that people love and I hope many other people get a chance to experience, and we need people in those places who have a deep connection to the water into the woods around them."

Efforts like this are helping 9 full-time fishermen, including Snow get back on their feet and continue to do what they love.

Snow’s boat survived the storms, and he is continuing to work by scheduling charters. He says the support has helped him.

"We're gonna stay here we still have our lot and I still plan on working here and this is home so we're gonna be here."

To hear their stories and support them CLICK HERE

Connect with Evan Snow by CLICKING HERE