Local farm and rescue hosts Open Farm Fun Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Redemptive Love Farm and Rescue will host an Open Farm Fun Day on President’s Day!

They showcase a variety of unique animals from camels to llamas and everything in between!

Farm animals are used on a regular basis for education for kids and adults on farm life and life on the farm.

They also are a nonprofit rescue and taken in, foster, and rehome animals across the area.

Some animals are even used for therapy pets around the community.

Owner and operator, Shannon Carroll, says the money raised in events like this can be very beneficial to the farm and rescue.

“The money from our open farm fun day can support our recuse program and our animal therapy program as well as the hundreds of animals we have here on the farm permanently.”

The farm is typically open once a month, but on President's you will be able to pet some furry farm friends yourself.

Tickets are $5 to enter with additional costs for riding and feeding.

Ticket sales go to the operating costs of the farm and feed for farm and recue animals.

Redemptive Love Farms is open to public on President's Day from 9 AM to 6 PM in Miccosukee, Florida.

If you would like to donate to the rescue, you can find a link here.

