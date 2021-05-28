Local COVID taskforce pushing vaccines after six new deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Department of Health Data shows the average number of cases decreasing but new deaths show we are nowhere near done with the pandemic just yet.

"People are still dying. People are still contracting COVID-19," said Elaine Bryant with the Tallahassee Coronavirus Taskforce. Across Leon County, Florida Department of Health COVID data is still climbing with six new deaths, making the new total 330.

"We've all heard of herd immunity and the need to have a certain percentage of people in order to protect us all. Well we're not anywhere close to that," said Bryant.

Herd immunity starts at about 80 percent. DOH data shows about 21 percent of people 15-24 have received at least one dose in Leon County, while only 46 percent of people eligible for the vaccine have received their shot. It's why the task force will be holding another pop-up vaccine clinic at Kingdom Life this Saturday. The group will be offering all three vaccine types.

"My call is for people who have not been vaccinated to actually get vaccinated," said Bryant.

As temps heat up, students get out of school and people began their holiday and summer travel, another concern is arising for health experts like Dr. Cyneetha Strong.

"Remember what progress we've made in comparison to a year ago. How we are excited and moving in the right direction. And that we continue to move in the right direction and not have any setbacks," said Dr. Strong.

Dr. Strong said even though we're seeing hopeful numbers, the last thing people should be doing is letting their guard down

"I really hope that folks won't abandon all the social distancing and will wear masks in certain environments," said Dr. Strong.

Next Saturday, June 5 the group is hosting a "Men All In" event at the Enrichment Center on Lake Bradford Road. They're inviting people who haven't received the vaccine to come, ask questions, learn more about each dose type and receive the shot there on site. People can stop by from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.