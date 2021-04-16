Local COVID-19 taskforce awards more than $60K in outreach grants

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — 25 local organizations have been awarded up to $2,500 each to support programs designed to educate and engage minority communities about the COVID-19 vaccine by the Tallahassee-Leon County COVID-19 Taskforce.

The funding will go towards proposed programs that aim to decrease vaccine hesitancy and increase access to vaccinations and public health advocates, according to a release.

“The Task Force’s mini-grants will empower trusted local voices and organizations to engage and educate citizens all throughout the County on the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Elaine Bryant, CEO of EW Bryant Associates and local leader of the Task Force. “To really make a difference and ensure people are vaccinated, we must meet people where they are. These mini-grants are part of an even larger effort to engage community leaders and build trust in the vaccine.”

Organizations include nonprofits and faith and community-based organizations across the local area.

The following groups received grants:

ALARM International Church.

Ayoka Afrikan Drum and Dance, Inc.

Bethelonia AME Church

Black Men’s Health

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Bend

Callen Homeowners Association

China Hill Primitive Baptist Church

Fresh Oil Ministry

Higher Dimension Church Tallahassee

Javacya Arts Conservatory

Kingdom Life Tabernacle

Life Changers Church of God in Christ

Life Church International Center

Love & Faith Community Church

Mt. Horeb Primitive Baptist Church

New Birth Tabernacle of Praise

Oasis Christian Center

Philadelphia Primitive Baptist Church

Positive Chuck LLC

Prayer Temple COGIC

Providence Neighborhood Association

Shady Grove # 1 Primitive Baptist Church

True Light Ministries of Jesus Christ, Inc

University Ministries International

Victory House Community Resource Center

Proposed activities and events range from the production and release of targeted public health messages regarding the COVID-19 vaccine to festivals and community events focused on addressing vaccine hesitancy, and virtual educational and awareness events led by members of the faith-based community, the release said.

The funding for the grants came from the Leon County Government.