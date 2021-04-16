Watch
Local COVID-19 taskforce awards more than $60K in outreach grants

MGNOnline
Posted at 10:31 PM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 22:31:38-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — 25 local organizations have been awarded up to $2,500 each to support programs designed to educate and engage minority communities about the COVID-19 vaccine by the Tallahassee-Leon County COVID-19 Taskforce.

The funding will go towards proposed programs that aim to decrease vaccine hesitancy and increase access to vaccinations and public health advocates, according to a release.

“The Task Force’s mini-grants will empower trusted local voices and organizations to engage and educate citizens all throughout the County on the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Elaine Bryant, CEO of EW Bryant Associates and local leader of the Task Force. “To really make a difference and ensure people are vaccinated, we must meet people where they are. These mini-grants are part of an even larger effort to engage community leaders and build trust in the vaccine.”

Organizations include nonprofits and faith and community-based organizations across the local area.

The following groups received grants:

  • ALARM International Church.
  • Ayoka Afrikan Drum and Dance, Inc.
  • Bethelonia AME Church
  • Black Men’s Health
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Bend
  • Callen Homeowners Association
  • China Hill Primitive Baptist Church
  • Fresh Oil Ministry
  • Higher Dimension Church Tallahassee
  • Javacya Arts Conservatory
  • Kingdom Life Tabernacle
  • Life Changers Church of God in Christ
  • Life Church International Center
  • Love & Faith Community Church
  • Mt. Horeb Primitive Baptist Church
  • New Birth Tabernacle of Praise
  • Oasis Christian Center
  • Philadelphia Primitive Baptist Church
  • Positive Chuck LLC
  • Prayer Temple COGIC
  • Providence Neighborhood Association
  • Shady Grove # 1 Primitive Baptist Church
  • True Light Ministries of Jesus Christ, Inc
  • University Ministries International
  • Victory House Community Resource Center

Proposed activities and events range from the production and release of targeted public health messages regarding the COVID-19 vaccine to festivals and community events focused on addressing vaccine hesitancy, and virtual educational and awareness events led by members of the faith-based community, the release said.

The funding for the grants came from the Leon County Government.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
