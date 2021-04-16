Local COVID-19 taskforce awards more than $60K in outreach grants

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — 25 local organizations have been awarded up to $2,500 each to support programs designed to educate and engage minority communities about the COVID-19 vaccine by the Tallahassee-Leon County COVID-19 Taskforce.
The funding will go towards proposed programs that aim to decrease vaccine hesitancy and increase access to vaccinations and public health advocates, according to a release.
“The Task Force’s mini-grants will empower trusted local voices and organizations to engage and educate citizens all throughout the County on the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Elaine Bryant, CEO of EW Bryant Associates and local leader of the Task Force. “To really make a difference and ensure people are vaccinated, we must meet people where they are. These mini-grants are part of an even larger effort to engage community leaders and build trust in the vaccine.”
Organizations include nonprofits and faith and community-based organizations across the local area.
The following groups received grants:
- ALARM International Church.
- Ayoka Afrikan Drum and Dance, Inc.
- Bethelonia AME Church
- Black Men’s Health
- Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Bend
- Callen Homeowners Association
- China Hill Primitive Baptist Church
- Fresh Oil Ministry
- Higher Dimension Church Tallahassee
- Javacya Arts Conservatory
- Kingdom Life Tabernacle
- Life Changers Church of God in Christ
- Life Church International Center
- Love & Faith Community Church
- Mt. Horeb Primitive Baptist Church
- New Birth Tabernacle of Praise
- Oasis Christian Center
- Philadelphia Primitive Baptist Church
- Positive Chuck LLC
- Prayer Temple COGIC
- Providence Neighborhood Association
- Shady Grove # 1 Primitive Baptist Church
- True Light Ministries of Jesus Christ, Inc
- University Ministries International
- Victory House Community Resource Center
Proposed activities and events range from the production and release of targeted public health messages regarding the COVID-19 vaccine to festivals and community events focused on addressing vaccine hesitancy, and virtual educational and awareness events led by members of the faith-based community, the release said.
The funding for the grants came from the Leon County Government.