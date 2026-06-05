Local brother duo uplifts community with free pancakes

Local Duo offers free pancakes to the community

A local brother duo is serving up free breakfast for the community.

Nick and Scott Bell started "The People's Pancakes" last November. They hand out high-quality, plant-based pancakes with no strings attached.

The brothers say they used to struggle financially and could only afford pancakes and bananas. Now, they use their own resources to feed neighbors who could use a free meal.

The brothers want the event to spread positivity and give people a good start to their day.

"We ain't asking for nothing. We don't want a donation. We don't want you to give us your name. We don't want an email address. We're not preaching, we're not nothing. It's just, it's just free pancakes," Nick Bell said. "I think we gave out almost, it was like 550, almost 600 pancakes that first one we had...but the coolest part is like you're talking about the community, man."

Their next feeding event is this Saturday at 1431 South Adams Street from 7 a.m. to noon.

The Bells plan to host three more events before the end of the year. Their ultimate goal is to serve free pancakes to the neighborhood once a month.