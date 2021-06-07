LIVE | Gov. DeSantis to speak from Miami

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Governor Ron DeSantis will speak from the Florida National Guard Robert A. Ballard Armory in Miami.
Prior to the press conference, DeSantis said in a tweet, "The State of Florida is taking a stand against communist dictators and bad state actors. We will STOP CCP INFLUENCE in our education system and government by going on offense."
