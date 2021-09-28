Gov. DeSantis signs 'Biden Border Crisis Executive Order'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody are speaking from Fort Myers at the Lee County Sheriff's Office where DeSantis will sign the "Biden Border Crisis Executive Order."

In June, DeSantis said he wants to ensure that undocumented migrants who are convicted of crimes aren't released into our communities, taking aim at what he called a "troubling change of policy with the federal government."

In April, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration and the governor sent a letter to the Administration asking them to continue the prior Trump Administration policies regarding criminal migrant deportations.

According to DeSantis, the Biden Administration is "halting the removal of criminal aliens" from the U.S. after they have completed their prison sentences.

Earlier this year, President Joe Biden outlined his planned changes to our country's immigration policies, which include prioritizing the deportation of undocumented migrants who are threats to national security, border security, and public safety.

The acting director for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in February that the deportation priorities include crimes of terrorism, aggravated felonies, and those who illegally entered the United States or after Nov. 1.

"We've already had in Florida a handful of criminal aliens that had finished their sentences, and the detainers were removed by the Biden Administration," DeSantis said. "Normally they would've been transferred, federal custody and removed. Well now the federal government is effectively releasing them into our communities."

