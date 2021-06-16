Gov. DeSantis vows support for AZ, TX on immigration at U.S. borders

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Governor Ron DeSantis says he wants to ensure that undocumented migrants who are convicted of crimes aren't released into our communities.

Speaking from Pensacola Wednesday, DeSantis took aim at what he called a "troubling change of policy with the federal government."

WATCH LIVE BELOW:



In April, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration and the governor sent a letter to the Administration asking them to continue the prior Trump Administration policies regarding criminal migrant deportations.

DeSantis announced during the Wednesday press conference that "Florida is answering the call," supporting Texas and Arizona borders and "stepping up to fill the void."

The governor said Florida law enforcement officers from Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Florida Fish and Wildlife have offered support at the border to Texas and Arizona.

"It's important for the country, but will benefit Florida," said DeSantis.

“America’s border security crisis impacts every state and every American. The Biden Administration ended policies implemented by President Trump that were curbing illegal immigration, securing our border, and keeping Americans safe. Governors Abbott and Ducey recently sent out a call for help to every state in the nation, needing additional law enforcement manpower and other resources to aid with border security. I’m proud to announce today that the state of Florida is answering the call. Florida has your back.”

DeSantis on Monday signed into law a pair of bills designed to curb the influence of foreign governments on state agencies and higher-education institutions, he particularly targeted China.