LIST: Road closures happening due to Tallahassee Marathon on Feb. 6

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The city of Tallahassee will play host to the Tallahassee Marathon, Half-Marathon and Relay on Sunday, Feb. 6.

Due to these events, there will be some road closures happening across different times in and around the Capital City.

The following are temporary road closures from 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.:



Monroe Street from Apalachee Parkway to Tennessee Street

East Pensacola Street-Calhoun Street to Adams Street

Jefferson Street-Calhoun Street to Adams Street

College Avenue-Calhoun Street to Adams Street

Park Avenue-Calhoun Street to Adams Street

No traffic north on Thomasville Road from Monroe Street (7:00 a.m. – approximately 9:00 a.m.)

No traffic south on Calhoun Street from Thomasville Road to Tennessee Street. (7:00 a.m. – approximately 9:00 a.m.)

The following are temporary road closures from 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:



Robert & Trudie Perkins Way – Gamble St (FAMU Way to Disston Street).

FAMU Way (westbound) from Adams St to Lake Bradford St.

FAMU Way (eastbound) from Lake Bradford Rd to Gamble St.

Ridge Road will be closed from Springsax Road to Sunnyside Drive.

The following are road closures for the entire duration of the Marathon:



Woodward Avenue from Gaines Street to St. Augustine Street (5:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

Madison Street from Woodward Avenue to Railroad Avenue (5:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

The full map of the running routes is below: