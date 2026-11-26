LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A Liberty County Sheriff's Office deputy was hospitalized Wednesday after being exposed to an unknown substance while investigators executed a drug search warrant, authorities said.

According to the sheriff's office, investigators were searching the home of Clyde Hudson Harsey off County Road 333 when they found crystal methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and firearms.

During the search, a deputy who was wearing protective gloves was exposed to an unidentified substance and began showing symptoms consistent with a possible overdose, the sheriff's office said.

Other deputies immediately rendered aid and administered Narcan, a medication used to reverse an opioid overdose. Emergency medical personnel responded before the deputy was taken to a hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

The sheriff's office said the deputy appeared to be doing well and was continuing to receive medical care. Authorities did not identify the deputy or say how the exposure occurred.

Harsey is facing multiple drug-related charges, including trafficking methamphetamine and the sale of methamphetamine, according to the sheriff's office. The release did not provide additional details about the charges or the amount of drugs investigators said they seized.

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office thanked the deputies and emergency medical personnel who responded and provided aid.

The investigation is ongoing.

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