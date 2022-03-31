Watch
LGBTQ group sues Florida over so-called 'Don't Say Gay' law

Wilfredo Lee/AP
Demonstrators gather on the steps of the Florida Historic Capitol Museum in front of the Florida State Capitol, Monday, March 7, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida House Republicans advanced a bill, dubbed by opponents as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, to forbid discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools, rejecting criticism from Democrats who said the proposal demonizes LGBTQ people. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Posted at 10:11 AM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 10:39:24-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gay rights advocates are suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to block a new law forbidding classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

DeSantis is a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate, and the law has catapulted Florida to the forefront of the country’s culture wars. Critics call it the “Don’t Say Gay” law and say its true intent is to marginalize LGBTQ people and their families.

The federal challenge filed Thursday by the National Center for Lesbian Rights on behalf of Equality Florida says the law violates the First Amendment. Republicans say the new rules are reasonable.

