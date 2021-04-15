Leon High school-sponsored proms canceled again due to COVID

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A socially distanced prom is not a possibility for Leon High School.

Leon High School principal Billy Epting announced on Thursday that officially sponsored proms will be canceled again this year because of COVID-19.

In an email sent to parents, Epting said they are committed to giving the 2021 class "some semblance of normal activities," but prom is not one of them, saying, "600 plus students inside, on a dance floor, shoulder to shoulder, is not something we can sponsor."

Epting's email reads as follows:

"This COVID year has brought many challenges and disappointments, especially for our seniors. We are committed to trying to give the Class of 2021 some semblance of normal senior activities; however, the traditional high school prom is not one of them. 600 plus students inside, on a dance floor, shoulder to shoulder, is not something we can sponsor. I realize that groups of parents and community members are planning their own “proms” and they are well within their right to do so; however, I want the Leon community to understand that these “proms” are not school-sanctioned events and will not have school personnel providing supervision."

Leon High will have an in-person graduation on June 12, 2021, at Gene Cox Stadium.