Leon, Gadsden mask mandates still in place despite new state recommendations

TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Surgeon General is changing recommendations when it comes to wearing masks and who gets vaccinated.

A new public order from Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees allows people within Florida, whether they live or work in the state, to receive their doses. Rivkees cites a large enough vaccine supply for everyone eligible.

"We're all for it. The more people, the more opportunities to get vaccinate people, the better off we are and the sooner we can really bring this pandemic under control. We really want to get as close to 75 to 80 percent as possible so come get vaccinated," said FAMU Health Services Director Tanya Tatum.

The new order also addresses who needs to wear face coverings. Rivkees said those who have completed their vaccine series no longer have to wear face coverings if they're around other vaccinated people in recreational settings. Gadsden County Chair Brenda Holt said they'll consider taking the mask mandate next week, but not yet.

"We want everyone safe inside and outside," said Holt. "If you're outside doing whatever activities, you do not know whether the person next to you is vaccinated or not. So it's best to be safe. If you're within six feet of someone - you need to have your mask."

Leon County Spokesperson Mathieu Cavell released a statement saying their mask mandate is still in place as well. Their guidance aligns with national data from the CDC, who just released a new update this week saying those fully vaccinated still need to wear masks when around others without them.