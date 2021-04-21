Leon DOH COVID vaccine site to move to Tucker Center May 3

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Health in Leon County (DOH Leon) is relocating its COVID-19 vaccination site to an indoor location at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on May 3.

According to Leon DOH, the vaccination site was moved to a fully climate-controlled location due to increasing seasonal temperatures, humidity and thunderstorms.

Since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Leon DOH had been holding drive-thru clinics at their 2965 Municipal Way. The new site at the Tucker Center is located at 505 W. Pensacola St.

Existing appointments will be honored at the new location during Leon County designated clinic dates.

“We know that through May and the summer months, the weather will be getting too warm for our staff, volunteers, and partners to be safely outside while our patients are in their cars,” said DOH Health Officer Claudia Blackburn.

Florida State University will continue to host vaccination clinics separately at the site during designated days to serve the campus population as well.

The new walk-up site will vaccinate eligible individuals registered for appointments through the State of Florida website by clicking here, or who have called 866-200-3856.

Those arriving for vaccination appointments are reminded to wear masks, bring a valid government-issued photo ID, and familiarize themselves with the COVID-19 vaccine screening and consent form before their arrival by clicking here.