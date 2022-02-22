Leon County Sheriff's office looking to hire 40 new recruits

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — The Leon County Sheriff's office is looking to add 40 new members to their team. On Thursday, February 24 they're hiring on the spot for their corrections hiring fair.

Tuesday morning on ABC 27 Sunrise we were joined by LCSO Capt. Georgella Dent.

She explained what experience and personality makes for a good fit for the Sheriff’s office.

Capt. Dent also went into more detail about what positions are available.

The beginning salary starts at $37,361 while recruits are in the academy. That salary is bumped up to $41,500 after graduation and posting a passing score on the state exam.

The hiring fair is happening at the Florida public safety institute.

The address is 85 Academy Rd. Havana, FL. 32333

Time is from 8AM to 7PM.

Click here to apply ahead of time.