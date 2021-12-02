Watch
Leon County Sheriff's Office investigates inmate death at LCSO Detention Facility

No foul play suspected, LCSO says
Posted at 12:14 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 12:20:47-05

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an inmate was found unresponsive and later died in their cell in the Leon County Detention Facility Wednesday night.

On Dec. 1, around 11:15 p.m. corrections officers at the Leon County Detention Facility found a 35-year-old inmate, unresponsive in his cell. Life-saving measures were attempted, but he was pronounced deceased shortly after.

The inmate was alone in his cell at the time of the incident and no foul play is suspected, according to LCSO.

