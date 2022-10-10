Leon County Sheriff's Office investigates inmate death at Detention Facility

LEON COUNTY, FLa. — The Leon County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell and later pronounced dead at the LCSO's Detention Facility Sunday night.

According to the sheriff's office, a corrections officer found the 45-year-old inmate unresponsive shortly after midnight on Oct.9 during a routine cell check.

Although life-saving measures were attempted, the inmate was pronounced dead on the scene.

The inmate was housed alone in his cell at the time of the incident and no foul-play was suspected, according to LCSO.