Leon County Sheriff's Office holds lunch with deputies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Maybe you've noticed more opportunities to connect with the Leon County Sheriff's Office lately.

It's part of the All In Leon Campaign to make sure people can get to know those sworn to protect and serve.

On Saturday, LCSO met with the community over hamburgers and hot dogs in Woodville.

The goal is to hear more of the concerns and comments from the people in hopes of building a stronger Sheriff's Office.

Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil tells ABC 27 the recent community events are all about making community connections.

"No matter how far they are from the core center of Leon County, their services will be the same," said Sheriff McNeil. "And that's why we're out here, to let them know that if they have issues or concerns, that we can help address those concerns."

The next time you can check LCSO out in the community is at Capital City Children's Day on Aug. 7.