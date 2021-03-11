Leon County Sheriff's Office donates 9,000 masks to Kearney Center

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A special delivery to the Kearney Center Thursday afternoon. The Leon County Sheriff's Office is going all-in to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The sheriff's office said they applied for a grant through Ford to help protect people here at the Kearney Center, who have a need more than most right now.

The grant is offered by way of the Florida Sheriff's Association. They brought boxes filled with 9,000 masks that will be used by Kearney Center clients and employees.

The Center said the kindness is appreciated during a time when being careful is crucial, using 1,000 masks between everybody, on a monthly basis.

"Until the virus is in our rear-view mirror, the masks are our most important tool to keep our staff and our clients healthy," said Mindy Sollisch with the Kearney Center.

The Kearney Center said this help will also go a long way because they're still housing 400 people in hotels and apartments across Tallahassee. Leon County Assistant Sheriff Steven Harrelson said it's important for the community to see that we're all in this together.

"The sheriff's office is about being about the community, not just our law enforcement," said Harrelson. "So we felt like we needed to do something for the community. We looked and we found where's the population that can use these masks? And obviously the homeless was definitely a choice."