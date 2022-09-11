Leon County Sheriff's Office detains student for gun, drugs on high school campus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday evening that a 15-year-old student of Godby High School was detained for gun and drug offenses and transported to the county’s juvenile assessment center.

The student is facing possession of a firearm on school property and possession of cannabis offenses.

According to the sheriff’s office, around noon Friday, a teacher at the high school detected the odor of marijuana emitting from the student and escorted the student to an administrator’s office.

During a search of the student’s backpack, school officials discovered and secured a loaded handgun and a plastic bag with marijuana.

A school resource deputy was immediately notified, and the student was taken into law enforcement custody.

According to the report, the deputy determined the student purchased the weapon from an unknown source and there was no intent of violence towards students or school staff.

The sheriff’s office notes that because of the actions of the school administrators, the high school was not placed on lockdown.

LCSO stressed in the news release for gun owners to properly secure firearms and document all serial numbers.