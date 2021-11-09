Leon County Schools to withdraw from masks in schools appeal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In a tweet Tuesday, Leon County Schools announced that they are withdrawing from the appeal process of the department of health ruling involving the use of masks in schools.

"While we continue to believe in our right to make decisions that are overwhelmingly supported by our community, we no longer believe it is prudent for us to pursue a short term legal remedy to determine where the line is drawn between state rights and the rights of our local school system," said LCS Superintendent Rocky Hanna. "We will continue to look for other avenues to advocate for home rule and local control in the future."

Leon County Schools

On Monday, the attorney for five Florida school districts including Leon County filed a motion to speed up their appeal.

An hour after Administrative Law Judge Brian Newman rejected a challenge to the latest Department of Health emergency rule Friday, attorneys filed an appeal.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 27 for updates.