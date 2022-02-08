Leon County School Board to hear proposed LGBTQ+ Committee by-laws

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Tuesday, the Leon County School Board will hear the superintendent's recommendation for approval of the membership and by-laws of the Leon County Schools Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer Support Guide for School Personnel Advisory Committee.

The board previously unanimously approved to create a committee to finalize a LGBTQ+ Support Guide that aims to help administrators guide students on like topics.

Hanna said in the January meeting that the guide would not be taught in classrooms or be used to indoctrinate students, but rather be used to allow school counselors and administrators to answer important questions or concerns a child may have about LGBTQ+ topics.

It was stated that the committee would "include parents, students, district staff and community members picked by Hanna, complete with suggestions from the board as well."

Tuesday's meeting will present the bylaws for the committee, which can be found in full below:

Leon County Schools LGBTQ+ Advisory Committee by Laws 02.01.2022 by WTXL ABC27 on Scribd

The membership of the LGBTQ+ Advisory Committee is as follows:

Dr. Alan Cox, Assistant Superintendent of School Management

Tonja Fitzgerald, Director of Mental Health and Social Emotional Learning Programs

Kim Scott – Director of Student Services (Guidance, School Psychologists and Social Workers)

Wallace Knight – Coordinator of Equity and Title IX Compliance

Sharon Kerwin – Parent

Chris Sands – Parent

Sharon Lettman – Parent

Evan Marty – Student District Advisory Council Chairperson

Connor McCord – Leon County School Board Student Representative

David Rudenborg – Teacher

Roosevelt Sea – Teacher

Anicia Robinson – Administrator

Jessica Chapman – Administrator

Jenni Jenkins – Behavior Program Specialist

Dr. Michelle Gayle, Assistant Superintendent, Professional and Community Services

Based on the agenda item summary, "the LGBTQ+ Advisory Committee shall also ensure that the LGBTQ+ Support Guide for School Personnel is in full compliance with the Florida Parents Bill of Rights established July 1, 2021."

The Leon County Schools Business Meeting will be held Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. Leon County Schools livestreams meeting via Facebook.

The full agenda for the meeting can be found here.